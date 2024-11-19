Royce & Associates LP Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In other news, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total value of $50,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,219.49. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.30, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,462.70. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,669. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

About UFP Technologies

Shares of UFPT opened at $278.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.43 and a twelve month high of $366.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.51 and a 200-day moving average of $296.42.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

