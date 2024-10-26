GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Trading Up 14% – Here’s Why

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Free Report) shares were up 14% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 319,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

GreenPower Motor Stock Up 14.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

