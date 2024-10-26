Short Interest in Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Increases By 377.8%

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 377.8% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.49. 1,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

