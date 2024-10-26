Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Up 361.6% in October

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 361.6% from the September 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MGMLF stock traded up C$0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,786. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. Maple Gold Mines has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.07.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

