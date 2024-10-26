Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Up 361.6% in October

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 361.6% from the September 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Maple Gold Mines Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of MGMLF stock traded up C$0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,786. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. Maple Gold Mines has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.07.
Maple Gold Mines Company Profile
