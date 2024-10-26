Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Grows By 934.4%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 934.4% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.2 %

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 110,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,207. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Featured Articles

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

