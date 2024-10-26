Sapphire Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 98.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.25 million and $229.63 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,454.68 or 0.03671989 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00037723 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,933,805,991 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,318,168 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

