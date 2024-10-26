Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.54 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6.33 ($0.08). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 21,358,498 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Greatland Gold Price Performance

Greatland Gold Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £676.65 million, a PE ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.82.

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

