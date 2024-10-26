North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 18,166 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 229.7% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $40.16 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

