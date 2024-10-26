Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $44,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $91.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.