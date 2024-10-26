Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 111.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 114.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 56.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

FMC stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

