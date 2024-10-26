Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $107.00 and last traded at $108.99. Approximately 234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.00.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.63.

Get Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) alerts:

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.