MANEKI Trading 3% Lower This Week (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. MANEKI has a total market cap of $66.71 million and $15.12 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANEKI token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MANEKI has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MANEKI Token Profile

MANEKI launched on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00787486 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $16,014,047.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

