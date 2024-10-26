Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.93 and traded as high as C$14.83. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$14.83, with a volume of 18,978 shares changing hands.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Santa Cruz Copper Project located in Arizona. Ivanhoe Electric Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.