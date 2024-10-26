TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as high as C$2.10. TeraGo shares last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 3,970 shares trading hands.

TeraGo Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 51.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.84%. The business had revenue of C$6.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.