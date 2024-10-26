Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Embassy Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposits, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

