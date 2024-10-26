Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.55 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $50.48 million and approximately $24.55 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.69 or 0.00237553 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 155,379,563 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 154,974,665.66962036. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.34726931 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3367 active market(s) with $19,601,148.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.