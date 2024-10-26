Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 3,404 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,548 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. TD Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UNH opened at $564.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $521.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $608.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $583.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

