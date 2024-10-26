Country Club Bank Sells 10,130 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Country Club Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Country Club Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 44,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 595,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

