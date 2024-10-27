Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,862,000 after buying an additional 130,482 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $18,886,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,111,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $284.86 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.29 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.86.

In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

