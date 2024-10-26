Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 33 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $567.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $585.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $563.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.85.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

