Cooksen Wealth LLC Purchases 1,788 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 15.6% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.77. 1,276,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,201. The company has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $386.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

