MCF Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 72,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.25. The stock had a trading volume of 857,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,543. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.23. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.