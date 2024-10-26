Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $52.03 Million Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,354 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $52,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $28,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,740,617.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $28,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,740,617.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 73,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $5,094,435.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,579,671.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,113 shares of company stock valued at $13,608,056 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DFIN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 232,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,918. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.06 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 25.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

