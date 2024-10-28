Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Down 39.1% in October

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the September 30th total of 132,600 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brera Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BREA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.92. 148,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,301. Brera has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83.
Brera Company Profile
