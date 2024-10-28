iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.27 and last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 204582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
