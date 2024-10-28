iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2024

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEBGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.27 and last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 204582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $603,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.