iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.27 and last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 204582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $603,000.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

