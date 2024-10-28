iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.91 and last traded at $74.94, with a volume of 5167142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.40.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,473,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,025,000 after acquiring an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after buying an additional 656,213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

