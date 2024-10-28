iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.92 and last traded at $113.28, with a volume of 91557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.93.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average is $108.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,566,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

