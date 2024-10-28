iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEARGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 83435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

