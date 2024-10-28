iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 83435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

