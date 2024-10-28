iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 1624971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

