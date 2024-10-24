Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in MongoDB by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23,026.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 38,224 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.96.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,041.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,041.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,048,394.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,411 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $260.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

