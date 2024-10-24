Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after buying an additional 1,955,375 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Humana by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,813,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $364.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $258.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $527.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.43. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

