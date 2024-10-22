RFP Financial Group LLC Buys 16,421 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 547,366.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.04. 197,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $393.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

