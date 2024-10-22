RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,948 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,466 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 359.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,084,000 after acquiring an additional 283,344 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 151.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 367,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,744,000 after acquiring an additional 221,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,423,000 after acquiring an additional 203,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $72,455,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. TD Securities raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

