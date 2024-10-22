20,871 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,803,000 after acquiring an additional 942,640 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $534.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,680. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $484.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $519.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

