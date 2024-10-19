The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 421.67 ($5.51) and last traded at GBX 424 ($5.54). 118,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 101,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.55).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 589 ($7.69) target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The Property Franchise Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The Property Franchise Group Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 454.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 426.04. The company has a market capitalization of £270.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,231.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,842.11%.

Insider Transactions at The Property Franchise Group

In related news, insider David Arthur Raggett sold 212,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £902,700 ($1,178,767.30). Company insiders own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

