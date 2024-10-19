CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.26. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.