Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $9.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.00. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UAL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.4 %

United Airlines stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $61.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.