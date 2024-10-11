Analyzing NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and Pacific Health Care Organization”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewGenIvf Group $5.14 million 0.44 $130,000.00 N/A N/A Pacific Health Care Organization $5.63 million 1.93 $770,000.00 $0.06 14.17

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than NewGenIvf Group.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NewGenIvf Group has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewGenIvf Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A Pacific Health Care Organization 14.58% 8.02% 7.41%

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats NewGenIvf Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewGenIvf Group

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services. It serves insurers, third party administrators, self-administered employers, municipalities, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Irvine, California.

