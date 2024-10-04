StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OptimumBank by 21.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OptimumBank by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

