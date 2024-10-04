StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
OptimumBank stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $4.98.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of OptimumBank
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
