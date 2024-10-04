Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 46.86% and a negative net margin of 95.18%.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

