RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Acquires $19,700.00 in Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $19,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,482.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 220 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $811.80.

RFIL opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RFIL shares. B. Riley upped their price target on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on RF Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

