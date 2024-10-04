Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Capmk lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONCT
Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.10% and a negative net margin of 1,948.70%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oncternal Therapeutics
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.