Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Capmk lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ONCT opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.10% and a negative net margin of 1,948.70%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.