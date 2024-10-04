Mizuho Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $26.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.1 %

CCL opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 72.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 103,501 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 565,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

