Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has $47.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.71.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $516.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

