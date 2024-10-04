Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $14.25 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Everi has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $378,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,292,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Everi by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 501,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 156,385 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,051,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 745,022 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 648,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

