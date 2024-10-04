TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $449.00.

TopBuild stock opened at $398.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,158,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

