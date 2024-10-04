Comparing Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Great Portland Estates and Regency Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 1 0 0 0 1.00 Regency Centers 0 2 7 0 2.78

Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $76.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Regency Centers”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regency Centers $1.41 billion 9.30 $364.56 million $2.05 34.64

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Regency Centers 27.60% 5.63% 3.13%

Summary

Regency Centers beats Great Portland Estates on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

