Reviewing Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and QXO (NASDAQ:QXO)

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares QXO and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QXO -3.75% 0.51% 0.24% Liberty TripAdvisor -15.48% 62.40% 20.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of QXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 90.6% of QXO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QXO 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QXO and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QXO and Liberty TripAdvisor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QXO $57.11 million 100.23 -$1.07 million ($1.76) -7.94 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.68 billion 0.02 -$285.00 million ($4.16) -0.11

QXO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor. QXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

QXO has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 3.47, meaning that its stock price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QXO beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QXO

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars. The company provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. In addition, it operates Viator, an online marketplace that includes website, mobile web, and mobile app, which allows travelers to research and book tours, activities, and attractions in travel destinations worldwide; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform that offers information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants. The company markets and sells its services through its own platform channels, online search engines, social media, email, media via public relations, partnerships, and content distribution. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

