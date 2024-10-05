Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $539.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares in the company, valued at $430,602.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,230. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,602.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 5.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 416,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 12.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 4.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 49,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.