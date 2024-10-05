Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $55.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Vericel Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $43.36 on Monday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4,336.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $782,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,891.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $782,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,891.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,333 shares of company stock worth $2,167,562 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $595,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 55,796 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Vericel by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after buying an additional 100,797 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after buying an additional 206,202 shares during the period.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

